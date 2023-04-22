seoul

As a child, growing up in South Korea in the early 1990s, my mother gave me a 60-volume set of biographies. Half featured profiles of eminent world figures—the Buddha, Abraham Lincoln, Marie Curie—while the rest were Korean, many renowned for one thing: resisting Japan.

I asked why there weren’t more Koreans worth remembering, perhaps for other reasons. “I guess that’s what our story is about,” he replied to me. “Fight Japan.”

For decades, Koreans have been unable to overcome Japan’s colonization of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945—its rapacious rule, recruitment of laborers, and sex slaves known as “comfort women.” It’s been like a form of national brainwashing.

It is time for South Koreans to let go of these unhealthy emotions. We share too much in common with Japan. We are both modern democracies, economic success stories, and allies of the United States. And there’s a bigger threat hanging over both of us: China.

In school, we praised people like Yi Sun-shin, a Korean admiral who helped repel a Japanese invasion more than four centuries ago, as if it happened yesterday. He blamed Japanese depredations for stifling national development. It didn’t help that Tokyo displayed a lack of remorse through the use of school textbooks seen as glossing over its wartime brutality and visits by Japanese politicians to the shrine in Tokyo where convicted war criminals are honored.

As in many post-colonial countries, our feelings were often in conflict. In the early 1990s, a South Korean book was published whose title could be roughly translated as “Japan Has Nothing.” A litany of Japan’s alleged national flaws, it was a bestseller. Shortly after another best seller came out: “Japan Has Something”, which had a more generous vision.

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, a conservative, realizes the need for change. With one eye on China (and North Korea), he’s been busy making peace with Japan. Last month, his administration proposed a resolution to a decades-long dispute over compensation for Korean conscript workers during World War II. (Instead of insisting that the Japanese companies that used the laborers pay compensation, a fund run by the South Korean government would.) Yoon quickly followed that up with a state visit to Japan — the first between the two countries in 12 years — where he had a beer with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

My first trip abroad was to Japan in 1992. It seemed like everyone I knew wanted me to bring them coveted Japanese products—Sony Walkmans and Toshiba rice cookers. But we were careful not to talk positively about Japan. The South Korean political class has long thrived on anti-Japanese rhetoric, and any hint of admiration could get you labeled a traitor. (I’m preparing for that as I write this.)

In 1995, in a cathartic release of resentment, the South Korean government began demolishing Japan’s grand former colonial headquarters—a major architectural loss—that had dominated downtown Seoul. After the departure of the Japanese, it became a government building and later a museum. I toured it as a child, captivated by the wonderful displays of Korean history and art. But such vestiges of the colonial era had to be “eradicated”, we were told. Even now, the site of the Japanese embassy in Seoul has an air of being under siege, with regular protests outside as a statue of a young woman, representing the “comfort women” victims, stares at the embassy.

However, fear of China, the powerful neighbor on our opposite side, is helping to break the anti-Japan spell.

China has wielded enormous influence in Korea for more than 2,000 years, and for centuries was seen by Korean intellectuals as the source of all that is civilized. We embraced Chinese literary, cultural, and philosophical traditions and used China’s writing system for much of our history. My mother signed me up as a child for private reading lessons in classical Chinese, which was considered the height of sophistication. The elegance of the texts moved me deeply.

Despite South Korea’s antipathy to communism and China’s entry into the Korean War on the side of North Korea, many of us looked to China with the hope that it could use its influence to promote a peaceful reunification of the North and the South. But North Korea remains as belligerent as ever, and China is now seen in the South as part of the problem, supporting its communist neighbor while doing little to prevent it from acquiring nuclear and missile technology.

My fascination with China led me to major in Chinese studies. But my feelings began to sour when some of my teachers, who were from China, insisted that Taiwan, a progressive and successful democracy, was a rogue province that should be under Chinese control.

South Koreans now hold some of the world’s most negative views of China, polls show, citing the rise of the Wuhan coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown and the air pollution blowing over our country. Many South Koreans fear that Beijing’s declared intention to “unify” with Taiwan — militarily, if necessary — could drag us into a devastating regional conflict.

But even beyond their shared anxiety about China, South Korea and Japan are united by their mutual fascination with each other’s culture and entertainment, such as K-pop, K-drama and Pokémon. Japan is popular with Korean tourists, more Koreans are positive towards Japan than negative, and most South Koreans favor better relations.

Trading one villain for another may not be healthy for the Korean national psyche, but perhaps that is the fate of a country like ours, nestled between powerful neighbors. And at least for once I can agree with my politically conservative parents, who have come to share my distrust of China and my affection for Japan. I took my mother to Japan last month. As we walked along the Sumida River in Tokyo, whose banks glowed with the soft pink of cherry blossoms, she let out a contented sigh, turned to me, and said, “This country is so beautiful and civilized.”

Se-Woong Koo is a South Korean-born writer and journalist. He forwarded his comments to [email protected]

By: Se-Woong Koo