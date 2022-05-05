Pietro Ialongo, Romina’s ex-boyfriend confesses to the murder of the woman. The 38-year-old computer expert, found in a confused state by the Carabinieri on the beach, confessed everything, before attempting to take his own life by cutting his veins in his Audi A4 parked on the Circeo beach and then throwing himself into the sea. Why did he kill his ex-girlfriend him?

I didn’t want to kill her. I love her.

With these words Pietro Ialongo he confessed to being the killer of Romina De Cesare, his former partner. He had written her confession on a sheet of paper after killing the woman. He had cut his veins and was throwing himself into the sea when the Carabinieri identified him, blocked him and accompanied him to the Latina hospital. Before accusing him of aggravated voluntary homicide, for killing his ex.

Yet another femicide in Italy, confessed to the prosecutor of Latina, Claudio De Lazzaro, and to that of Frosinone, Barbara Trotta. The two exes, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, had met in theirs apartment in via del Plebiscito. A discussion arose.

She had found love into another man and he decided to take her life. Romina tried to escape the murderous rage of the killer, who first strangled her and then stabbed her several times. 10 stab wounds that unfortunately gave her no escape: Romina died in a lake of blood.

Romina’s ex-boyfriend confesses to murder: he then attempted to commit suicide by cutting his veins

When the Carabinieri found the man in confusional state on the beach, he had already killed his ex-girlfriend. The Carabinieri were looking for her, after reporting her new comrade, a security guard from Alatri, who hadn’t heard from her for 24 hours.

The police, breaking down the door of the house that the two ex shared, found Romina’s body.