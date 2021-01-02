I lost my sense of smell during the summer of my 22nd birthday. I hate not having a funny, gruesome, or exciting story about it. It just left.

I would say that the loss was gradual. I don’t remember the day I realized that I could no longer smell anything. I also don’t remember when I started to worry about it. Doctors initially did not give it too much importance. He had been suffering from nose and ear problems for more than a year: rhinitis, inflammation of the Eustachian tube, dizziness, many colds … All that was healing little by little, but the smell did not return. Many years later, in an office that smelled nothing, a doctor told me in a soft voice and without hesitation that the imaging tests were conclusive: there was nothing to do. The most likely diagnosis was viral anosmia: some of those irrelevant colds rendered the olfactory nerve useless forever.

Anosmia is how the loss of smell is known, but not everyone knows it, and that is far from being an extraordinary disorder: there is no unanimity in the figures, but the most serious studies speak that it suffers between 1 % and 4% of the population. Anosmia is not the only smell disorder. There are also hyposmia and hyperosmia, respectively the decrease or increase of this capacity, and perhaps the most unique of all: phantosmia, the perception of odors that do not exist.

These disorders can be congenital or, more frequently, acquired. Sometimes they are also accompanied by a loss of the sense of taste. The causes are multiple. They can have a benign or innocuous origin, as in my case, or be caused by some traumatic event, for example a car accident. Also, and this is very important, anosmia can be an early sign that serious illness is coming: many serious neurological problems They include among their early symptoms the deterioration of the sense of smell. It never hurts to consult a doctor.

Most of these things I learned by diving on the Internet. I was trying to understand why the aroma of coffee no longer roused me in the morning, while forgetting the open garbage can was no longer an urgent problem.

For some people it can be difficult to imagine the importance of smell in everyday life. Where before there was an inadvertent but constant sensory stimulus, suddenly there is nothing. It is like floating peacefully on a pool of warm water. At first it is nice to be able to let go of everything, but after a while it produces a feeling of discomfort that is difficult to explain. It is sinister. We are not made to live permanently without feeling anything.

What follows may seem very obvious, but I have been forced to explain it on more than one occasion: smell is not only used to provide information about how things smell and taste. No, it is not an undeveloped sense in humans, even though we are not able to track a prey by smell as other species do. According to Carmen Agustín Pavón, professor at the Universitat Jaume I, smell is one of the oldest senses, and it has a direct impact on the modulation of our emotions and on our ability to evoke memories. Even more: the olfactory and emotional systems share neural pathways, and it is suspected that both could have evolved together. The aromas are not perceived as a neutral stimulus but almost always carry an emotional charge. Losing your sense of smell goes much further than not enjoying a Gran Reserva, or Chanel No. 5.

From a practical point of view, I sometimes have difficulty solving simple problems. It’s a challenge to guess when clothes need an urgent wash. Once a cat sneaked into my room, peed inside my suitcase, and I put on my favorite shirt without noticing anything. It took a long time until someone told me that something was not going well. In spite of everything I still like cats, I am not spiteful.

On more than one occasion I have thrown food away because its appearance did not convince me, or simply because I could not remember how many days it had been in the fridge. Other times (fortunately few, I think) I have eaten things in bad condition that still looked good. I think the state of the food is what causes me the most insecurities. I am lucky that I have not lost my sense of taste and my appetite, although I have noticed that eating is no longer such a pleasant activity, as the flavors are perceived subdued. In any case, I am very happy to still be able to savor my favorite dishes, and to my relief I have discovered that even without smell, coffee is a comforting drink.

I have tried not to become too paranoid or obsessive about the fear of having a domestic accident, and generally I manage well. I’m also not ashamed to ask for help when I think I need it. In that respect, I think that my deficiency is not very different from that of someone who, for example, is very poorly oriented, or does not speak the language of the place where he or she lives, or is color blind. You invent tricks and strategies to minimize the impact. Or you resign yourself to knowing that from time to time you will inevitably screw up.

I don’t think I personally know more anosmic people, but at first, out of curiosity, I used to look for testimonials from other people on the Internet. I have also asked more than one expert directly. Some people with smell disorders develop social anxiety, or even depression. They have an beyond reasonable fear of being smelly to others and obsessively shower. Others are ashamed of their condition and do not dare to admit to others that they are anosmic. It is quite easy (and sometimes tempting) to pretend that everything is going well and thus not have to get bogged down in explanations. I only remember doing it once. It is not that I have deliberately proposed it, it is just that it seems ridiculous to pretend, and even more absurd to give this issue a stigmatizing or obscurantist treatment.

I only make my particular confession when I consider it relevant, and the answer is usually positive, somewhere between understanding and polite indifference. Though not always. There have been people who have told me such crazy things as that “nothing happens, because having lost one sense the other four are enhanced” (sic), or that, well, missing the stench of the public toilets is fortunate and I should not complain so much (to be honest, the latter is usually told me jokingly, and as such I assume). Regarding the first statement, I feel obliged to clarify that since I lost my sense of smell I have not noticed that I am able to listen to ultrasounds nor have I developed X-rays in my eyes. For some reason, there are also people who look at me as if I am an alien or seem not to believe me. After all, my disability is completely invisible. I’d rather let it be: arguing has never been among my favorite activities.

One of the most negative things I have discovered is that there are people who feel entitled to explain to you how you should feel about your own loss, or they cheerfully undervalue it without stopping to think about the degree of impact it has. I suspect that it will happen in all areas of life, of course, but I have learned it from my anosmia. There is always a minority of harmful people who cannot resist giving their opinion on any subject. Every time I do better to ignore them.

I suspect that for those anosmic from birth, the smell will be something like ultraviolet color or infrasound: you have heard a thousand references about them, but they are imperceptible to the human eye and ear, and therefore they do not condition your day to day too much. For me life is divided into two large blocks. Until the age of 22 things had a smell, they were complete. From then on, that sinister warmth accompanies me that I was talking about before. I have to fill in the gaps because I am aware that I am missing information.

Some anosmics define odorless life as seeing in black and white. It seems like a legitimate comparison, but I don’t think I share it. The world continues to have spectacular colors, I am the one who feels absent from it. This happens to me frequently. I have had to find ways not to distance myself from what is happening around me, or from my own memories. The smell helps you to keep in touch with reality, to feel involved. Bring back old memories. It puts you on alert when something is wrong, relaxes or encourages you depending on the occasion. Without that “background music”, sometimes I feel that it is difficult for me to locate myself, like when the background music in a restaurant is turned off and before you are aware of what has happened, you know that they are going to close.

The flowers in the park I’m going through might as well be plastic. I see the land darkened by water, the fresh air blows in my face, but I don’t feel like it rained. Something is missing. The garbage strike looks like props. The hasty hug of a little boy, eager to go play, leaves nothing else behind. Neither does agony and illness smell like anything, even though you can see how they surround you in a stuffy, old-fashioned hospital. Life and death presented with absolute asepsis, as when you see them through a screen. This is being anosmic.

I don’t want to end my story with such drama. In general, at 28 years old, I consider myself quite a happy person, and I have a thousand and one resources to alleviate my deficiency. Yes, I would like there to be more research on anosmia, that the implications are better known, both on a practical and emotional level, of this type of dysfunction. I would also like to tell other anosmics not to be ashamed to talk about what is happening to them, to ask for help, or to explain how they feel, especially if for whatever reason they are not feeling well.

Life is beautiful enough to remain intense even when perceived with only four senses.

