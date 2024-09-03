On Sunday (1st September), the presenter left his seat and walked towards the former coach, until TV Gazeta production intervened.

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSDB, Jose Luis Datenaapologized on Monday (2.Sep.2024) for having “lost my mind” with Pablo Marcal (PRTB) during the debate held by TV Gazeta and the MyNewson Sunday (1st.set).

“I apologize, especially because I lost my temper at one point, but no one can stand being insulted every few minutes. Or, even when another candidate is speaking, the guy keeps miming next to you to distract you.”, said Datena during a campaign event in the Penha neighborhood, in the east of the capital of São Paulo.

According to the presenter, the former coach only creates confusion and needs to be stopped: “Debate is not confusion. Debate is having opportunities and proposals. Debate does not mean that. We have enough violence spread throughout the streets of São Paulo and the guy causing confusion, generating violence, ending everyone’s proposals, making jokes, making fun of people.”.

Furthermore, he asked for respect for the rules of the programs. “This guy has to be stopped, but by the laws of debate. Yesterday [no domingo, 1º.set]had a series of rules and most of them were not respected”, said Datena.

Read more:

UNDERSTAND THE DISCUSSION BETWEEN DATENA AND MARÇAL

The discussion started after Datena said he received a call from Marçal suggesting a double attack Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the debate of Bandheld on August 8th.

“I didn’t know what a bum, a scoundrel, an internet fraudster you are. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have answered the phone and I never want to answer it again. You called me to ask me to beat up Ricardo Nunes and that he was going to beat up Boulos. You’re a habitual liar.”said Datena during his participation in the debate of TV Gazetaon Sunday (1st.set).

The two then began to argue and the sounds became unintelligible, until the program’s presenter intervened: “We are not in an informal place, but in a debate, and everyone is a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Respect, please. Everyone!”said Denise Campos de Toledo.

At that moment, Datena left his seat and approached Marçal. The candidates argued until the presenter returned to his seat.

The debate moderator called a commercial break. When she returned, Marçal continued: “the dictator left his bench, breaking it, because he is a TP candidate [teleprompter]. He came here wanting to attack me and we went to a commercial break. Datena, it’s sad to see you here.”.

The TV presenter was warned by the event organizers and lost the right to reply he had been granted.

Watch: