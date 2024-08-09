DIsley is one of the favorite vacation destinations in the United States. Because of the popularity and size of the parks, there is a risk that some children will get lost in the crowd. That was what It happened to this woman, who lost her daughter in the park. Fortunately managed to find it quickly thanks to this ‘advice for parents’.

So when she noticed that one of her five children was not with them, This trick helped him locate her: The woman said that every day during her vacation in the park, She tied a balloon of a different color to her little ones’ backpacksa tool that was key to locating his daughter, who had been ‘dragged’ meters ahead among the sea of ​​people visiting the park.I think the balloon really saved the day“, he told the aforementioned media.

The woman, whose name was not revealed, said that they are a family that frequently travels to different destinations in the United States and Canada. However, She described her visit to Disney, Florida as “the most challenging” due to the number of people there and the possibility that their children could get lost among them, a situation that fortunately was resolved positively.

A woman revealed her trick to keep her kids from getting lost at Disney.

What to do if a child gets lost at Disney?



The official Disney website recommends that If a minor gets lost in the park, Report the situation to a staff member so that security personnel can assist you.

On the other hand, he reports that Children who become separated from their parents while in the park are escorted by Disney staff. to the nearest baby care center and lost children facility.