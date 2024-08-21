According to the criteria of

The story of Maria Kirkeland was made known by the media Business Insiderwhere they assured that before managing to lose that amount of kilos, I had spent 10 years trying to lose weight. However, By subjecting himself to rigorous diets, he always reached the point where I fell into binges and ended up gaining more kilos.

Two aspects that he highlighted were The key to losing 72 kilos in two years without feeling hungry was counting caloriesso as not to eat less than what I needed and Eat plenty of protein to stay full for longer.

For the above, Kirkerland assured that also learned about calories, protein and strength trainingso she finally began to lose weight safely and steadily.

For this, in 2022, the woman downloaded TikTok videos from certified trainers to support her knowledge to be able to count calories, but focused on integrate healthy foods with a good percentage of proteinsrather than just reducing the amount of food you eat to reach your calorie goal.

Maria Kirkeland avoids restrictive diets and lifts weights.

He also added that She did not become obsessed with the subject and took breaks on special occasions such as Christmas or New Year. to enjoy the food. On the other hand, he incorporated into his routine weight training exercises to tone your body.

What is the best way to lose weight?



Mayo Clinic specialists point out that The basis for achieving weight loss remains a healthy low-calorie diet, combined with an increase in physical activity.. She also points out that weight loss takes time and effort, which represents a long-term commitment.

If you are in the If you are looking to lose weight, it is recommended that you seek the advice of a nutrition professional. and fitness so you receive a personalized and safe plan.