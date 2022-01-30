Actress Amanda Sandrelli tells Verissimo. He lost a child and risked dying. Then, the discovery of breast cancer

The actress Amanda Sandrelli, daughter of Gino Paoli and Stefania Sandrelli, was a guest in very true, the program conducted by Silvia Toffanin.

He wanted to open up to the Italian public and tell about the very painful moments, which marked his life.

The actress first treated the parenting theme. She was born to a very young mother and a father who is older. A mother who taught her how to smile and how to always be sunny and a father who taught her to be free and to take things lightly.

Today Amanda Sandrelli is mother of two children, Rocco and Francesco. But motherhood for her is not an easy subject and brings up some bad memories.

After a year of marriage, the actress became pregnant for the first time, but lost her baby to a miscarriage for a ectopic pregnancy.

It is an abortion for an intramural ectopic pregnancy, which instead of interrupting goes on, in my case up to 4 and a half months. After that experience I risked not having children and instead I had two, I consider them a real miracle.

The actress then addressed the painful subject of separation with her husband Blas Roca-Rey. She confessed that she always loved him and that she would stay with him for life, but it was the man who decided to separate.

Several years ago, Sandrelli also discovered she had a breast cancer. At that precise moment he thought that his destiny was to die.

Fortunately, in 2009 it was operated and now she is fine. Today he tries to leave an important message to all women, there prevention.