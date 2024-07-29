A 35-year-old woman She revealed a curious situation that she experiences when she has dates with menand it is that before, when I weighed more than 130 kilos, They didn’t treat her like they do now.who lost more than 68 kilos. Sophia Roses lives in New York and revealed How surgery changed her love life.

According to the criteria of

Sophia commented that most of the boys who write to her, belonged to their high school and They contacted her randomlyasking her out, but they did it “out of curiosity”to see how her body had changed. The woman said that the large amount of “backhanded compliments” convinced her that she should try dating people who didn’t know her yet.

Regarding these backhanded compliments, explained: “I was told that ‘I’ve always had a pretty face’ and that if I were smaller I would be perfect. Or, ‘You’re pretty for a big girl.’” Also, revealed that everyone wanted something temporarynot a loving relationship like the one I was looking for.

She then commented that now “men performed acts of chivalry like opening doors for me, accepting flowers, extending a hand to help me get out of a car,” and before I didn’t receive any of those compliments; however, This situation does not please him in the least..

The woman said she started trying to date strangers through dating apps. Photo:iStock Share

How was your weight loss surgery?



The 35-year-old woman said that tried many diets that were painted as “miraculous” before undergoing harsh weight loss surgeryBut they didn’t work as expected, in fact, quite the opposite, they exceeded their weight time and time again.

After having difficulties to walk, to have issues on his back and complications to breathe, he said he felt “miserable with my body”She said she thought about surgery several times, but never had the courage to do it until she found an incredible surgeon who helped her a lot.

However, He admitted that it was not easyas she had to adjust to her new normal and was very depressed. “I was mourning food because my cravings wouldn’t go away and I couldn’t eat normally,” Sophia explained.