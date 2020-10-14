Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 60 years old and my wife is 51 years old. I am diabetic but it is under control. I am struggling with the problem of erectile dysfunction. Earlier this problem was not there, but there was a problem of premature ejaculation within four or five aftershocks. Now, I lose the erection during foreplay. This has been happening for the last four-five months. What is the solution to satisfy my wife? She is upset and for this reason is not interested in having sex. Please advise

answer: This is a common problem in patients with diabetes. You have to get erectile dysfunction treatment and keep your diabetes under control. Exercise daily with proper nutrition. Make sure you have a body fit, which can provide a better erection. Do kegel exercises daily.

