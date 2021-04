My selfie with Paloma Jáudenes González-Adalid, businesswoman, founder of Little Moma

My muse Coco Chanel, an unsurpassed woman in the field of entrepreneurship, where she succeeded despite the harshness of her time, has fallen from the pedestal where she had her.

Paloma was born in 1977, in Cartagena. Daughter of a great military man, Ramón Jáudenes ‘Moncho’, who was Chief of the Navy Diving Center, had to leave Cartagena at age 10.