They dreamed of a future together and were laying the foundations to achieve it with all the love that bound them. Unfortunately, however, a tragic fate took him away forever Stefano Maggio by his beloved, Elena, who after the crash, in which she was injured, gave birth to their child. The young woman’s post dedicated to her partner is heartbreaking.

A absolute tragedy the one that happened last Thursday morning in Puglia, more precisely on the Lecce – Maglie state road, near the junction for San Donato – Galugnano.

A car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost grip on the asphalt, skidded and finally crashed. overturnedending its run upside down against the guard rail.

He was on board a couple of young lovers. He, Stefano Maggio, a 22-year-old bartender from Cutrofiano, was accompanying his partner Elena to a medical consultation. The girl was in fact 7 months pregnant.

There was nothing that could be done for the boy, the injuries sustained in the impact were too serious. Sheinjured, was transported emergency in a hospital of Lecce, where the doctors stabilized her and induced her to I’m leavingwhich fortunately succeeded perfectly.

The torment of Stefano Maggio’s partner

The greatest joy, that of hugging your child, safe and sound, completely overwhelmed by more immense pain for having lost the man of her life at the same time.

Elena needed a few days to recover. As soon as she was able, she entrusted social media with her one devastating farewell letter for Stefano Maggio.

Love of my life, when we fantasized about spending the rest of our lives together, I surely never imagined it would be so short. I look at our son and cry, all I can do is think about how many times in these months we have imagined this moment, and yet you, who were waiting for nothing else, are not here with me.

Thus begins the post of the young mother, who found herself staying with her baby alone.

We talked about the future and marriage, because despite the conviction that you didn’t want to get married, I was the exception. We talked about travel, other children, a dog and everything we will no longer talk about. (…) When everything seemed to be perfect, life tore you away from me.

In the end the girl has said thank you to Stefano for loving her like no one else: “Have a safe trip, dads. I love you always“.