Former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, denied having any relationship with the acts of vandalism that took place on Sunday (8.jan.2023) in Brasília. In a note published in its profile from Twitter, the former Minister of Justice of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) classified the episode as “collective insanity” and called it “absurd hypothesis” the accusation of collusion with extremist acts.

“I lived, without a doubt, the most bitter day of my personal and professional life”, said. Torres reported that he was in the US while on vacation. “dreamed for months” by his family when he was surprised by information about the invasion of the Three Powers.

He was dismissed as secretary on Sunday afternoon by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

Torres considered that the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers were “one of the saddest spots of recent years”. He further stated that the acts are “incompatible” with all his beliefs about what is important for strengthening politics in Brazil.

During a speech on Sunday night, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said that Torres “has a reputation for colluding with demonstrations”.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people wearing t-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claim to be patriots and advocate military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.