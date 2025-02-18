Vivo has just demonstrated that he is able to manufacture phones that compete directly with the highest -end and overcome them in key aspects. Your most recent Flagship It is the living X200 Pro, a device that, immediately, stands out for that great module of cameras and softened details. In Wired in Spanish we have tried it for several weeks as a personal device to review if it meets everything it promises.

The living X200 Pro is currently the terminal with the highest specifications of the company of Dongguan, China. It has him chip most powerful current of MediaTak, Dimensity 9400; 16 GB of RAM, with the option of creating another 16 GB of virtual memory; 500 GB of internal storage and a battery of 6,000 mAh (unusual in the range) with fast charging of 90 watts. In addition, it has a 6.78 -inch AMOLED screen, with 1.5 k 120 Hz resolution. On paper, the phone looks bluntly powerful.

The living x200 pro is elegant, light and impresses with that great camera module Jorge Garay/Wired in Spanish

Is all that a Flagship of 2025 must be

In daily use, specifications translate into excellent experience for casual and experienced users. With the living x200 pro, you forget almost all the problems of software and hardware They can arise in Android. You cannot demand less from a Flagship as which aspires to be this terminal. You can open dozens of applications or games, and exchange between them, both on a divided and miniature screen, without experiencing delays or important overheating. I didn’t find either Bugs. In addition, a complete load offers a day and a half of autonomy, even with intensive use of social networks and multimedia consumption.

The power and autonomy combo is due in large part to the Dimensity 9400 chip. It is equally fast as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although it has key differences. For example, the one that carries the Vivo prioritizes efficient work with RAM over graphic capacities. The processor is “connected” better with the space where the processes in the background are executed, and with it saves energy. According to Mediatek, the dimensity 9400 serves 28% better in its multinuk yield and increases up to 40% in energy efficiency. In real terms, demanding games are executed well, are visualized to the limit of their specifications and there is no overheating.