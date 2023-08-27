One of the tips offered by the Tuaregs for surviving in the desert is to pay attention to where clouds are visible on the horizon at dawn. To find water you have to walk in that direction, even if the clouds disappear. The athlete Mauro Prosperi saved his life in the Sahara for this advice and for being able to overcome even after trying to end his life.

Prosperi was lost during the 1994 edition of the Marathon des Sables, a 250-kilometre race in six stages through the Sahara. This 39-year-old Italian runner went off the road due to a sandstorm and when the sky cleared he sensed that he was in danger. He began to urinate into an empty bottle with the suspicion that he was going to run out of water very soon. Disoriented, he came to a ruined building. It was a marabout, a kind of Muslim hermitage dedicated to a local saint. He took shelter inside waiting for rescue.

But no one came looking for him. Prosperi was running out of water and supplies when he spotted a plane overhead. She released a flare but the pilot did not see it. On another occasion, when an airplane passed close to him, he started a fire in which he burned his backpack and some of his gear. But a sudden sandstorm extinguished the fire and made it invisible to the pilot.

By then, Prosperi had exhausted his dehydrated food – he had cooked it with his reserve of urine – and also his moral resistance. So, the bats that lived in the marabout became its main food. He binged on these bugs, compulsively sucking their blood. But they did not guarantee his survival. Desperate, he slashed his wrists with a blade, but dehydration had made his blood so thick that he didn’t bleed out.

a saving puddle



The fact of not dying made him recover his spirits and he began to walk through the hell of sand. The advice to follow the clouds allowed him to find a puddle and thus he got his first sip of water in many days. The next day, he met a girl. She was a Tuareg who led her to his tribe. There she was saved.

Prosperi spent ten days lost and traveled 239 kilometers. The most paradoxical thing is that he became addicted to the desert. He still runs marathons on the sand today.