Mexican cinema is in mourning before the death of the renowned actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz, at 90 years of age. The news was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) through its social networks, “an actor with an extensive career in theater, film and television. He has more than 150 films in his filmography, to his family and friends we send our deepest condolences.”

Ernesto Gomez Cruzoriginally from the state of Veracruz, Mexico, He acted in films such as “Hell”, “Herod's Law”, “The Caiphans”, “The Alley of Miracles”, “The Empire of Fortune” and many more. Winner of seven Silver Ariel Awards in the categories “Best Actor” and “Best Male Co-Acting”, as well as a Gold Ariel, in tribute and recognition to his person and career. Until now, The causes of his death have not been made known.However, it is worth remembering that A few years ago, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with a normal degenerative process for his age, in which he lost visual and auditory acuity every day.but it did not prevent him from continuing to work.

“I will continue standing as long as destiny does not tell me that I should no longer continue,” said the Mexican actor in an interview for Notimex in 2015. “I will continue with the desire to give my best, as long as I have strength, enough sight and hearing to work, I will continue looking for opportunities with high spirits to continue being Ernesto Gómez Cruz.”

In 2019 Ernesto Gómez Cruz retired from the stage. At that time, in another interview for Notimexmentioned that due to the loss of memory and visual faculties, he could no longer retain dialogues and go about his daily life. The actor said he lived “in a terrible and crushing loneliness”, which had him “waiting for the end of my days”, although if a new project arose, “I will gladly be one of the first to sign up, although at this rate I only hope for death, that is sure to come.”

In the last years of his life he did not work and lived alone at home. In a recent interview for the Imagen Televisión program “Sale el sol”, Raymundo Gómez pointed out that his father Ernesto Gomez Cruz lived abandoned by his sisters, “his mind is declining, he is upset, he is looking for what he likes, work, I am worried that he will die of sadness, he is going out like a candle.”

