Graduated in Communication from the International University Center of Mexico, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the RMX 98.5 Radio station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate 7-a-side soccer and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with one year of experience in Debate Deportes.

