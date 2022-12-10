The first time he got on a motorcycle he did not raise an inch from the ground but he made it very clear: “Dad, I get bored on the circuit, I want to do a race.” Gabriela Seisdedos has been competing since she was nine years old in a boys’ sport and she was the girl everyone wanted to win. Today, at 28 years old, this Madrid native, the first woman to make the leap to professional motocross racing in Spain, has once again made history by winning, together with Daniela Guillén, the Motocross of Nations, in Talavera.

-And, of course, since it’s not football, hardly anyone talks about it…

-It usually happens, although at least this time we have appeared on the news, which is already a lot.

-Daniela, your partner is only 16 years old.

-Yes, last year we began to live together in the team and the age difference is noticeable. She is a very fast pilot and very technical. I think my experience has given him peace of mind. She needed a figure like an older sister. And me, delighted.

-She was the first woman to compete in women’s motocross in Spain. Do you feel like she has broken a glass ceiling?

-I didn’t think about it. I started very young and I had no help, there was no female category… What I did was open my way and that made things easier for those who came after.

-Did you ever hear sexist comments?

-It bothers me a little to have to give importance to this, but of course I have heard comments, since I was very little. There was an obsession with winning over me. Some parents, when you are a little more adolescent and you are beginning to be a woman, told me: “Go wash, this is not for girls.”

-What was your reaction?

-Get on the bike, do the race and try to beat everyone.

-You will have seen parents crush their children because you were ahead of them…

-A lot of. They had like two races: win me, the girl, and then win the race. But more important, if they didn’t have podium chances, it was to beat me. And, of course, when I won the race, everyone was angry.

– Do you feel that yours is active feminism?

-I’m not a feminist. I fight for equal conditions, but in the end a man and a woman are different. In my sport physical strength is very important. However, I think we are smarter. I fight so that there is equality in the matter of sponsorships, because in the end we work the same and we cannot make a living from it.

-If he had been born a man, now he would live from his sport.

-Sure. Women are in fashion in sports, we are news, they give us visibility but the most important thing is missing, which is money. You can’t live on air.

-And what does he live on?

-To do many jobs. I have a school and I look for life, I do everything.

– Do you like to get into quagmires?

-The truth is that I like the mess. In sport and in life. I have combined motocross with a degree in Criminology and two master’s degrees in Criminal and Forensic Psychology.

I see you’re playing with your last name. She writes it ‘6D2’. Did being called Seisdedos cost you any mockery as a child?

-They associated me with a certain public figure (Margarita Seisdedos, mother of the singer Yurena). But the truth is that despite the jokes, I am very grateful to my last name because people stick with it.