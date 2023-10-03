“I like difficult things,” young man goes viral by spreading a video in which he shows that he walks for hours to go to this exclusive supermarket because he wanted a Japanese vending machine.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@soyfelber’ account, who has half a million followers, made an impact when he reported that he has to travel 27 kilometers to buy what he wanted from the vending machine.

In this context, it should be noted that there are people who, in order to buy basic groceries, must walk a long distance, and sometimes they do not have means of transportation to take them directly to a store.

For this reason, the user identified as ‘@soyfelber’ went viral after announcing that he makes a 27-kilometer journey by bicycle to go to a shopping center in Zaragoza, As shown on Google Maps, it is located at a distance of 5 hours walking.

The young man wanted to purchase products from the Japanese vending machine because he had never seen them, so during the trip he showed that he made several stops to rest and eat protein because it was a bit far away.

Travel 27 kilometers per vending machine

Likewise, during the viral clip showing the route, which could have been exhausting, it became an exciting adventure because out of curiosity, he noted: “The other day I went to a shopping center to try some Japanese vending machines that I had not seen in my life. They are very rare, “I was unlucky that the machines weren’t working, so I’m going to go back and see if I have better luck.”.

After pedaling and walking for hours, he managed to reach the Torre Outlet shopping center, which is about 27 kilometers away, he highlighted that: “No, it’s not raining. What I have on my forehead is sweat. I was very hot, very hot.”

Finally, he showed the Japanese vending machines since he sought to know what the mechanism of the article was like, however he concluded by saying: “I stayed the same as I was. I didn’t understand anything.”

