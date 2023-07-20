The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man be required to pay a girl the amount of 147 thousand dirhams that he had borrowed from her and evaded payment, and the court indicated that the defendant did not attend the session set for taking the decisive oath despite his announcement.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that a young man be obligated to return 147 thousand dirhams, and direct the decisive oath to him, noting that the defendant borrowed 150 thousand dirhams from her in 2019, provided that he initiates the payment and return of the amount, and when she asked him to return the amount, he returned only 3 thousand dirhams and kept an amount of 147 thousand dirhams in his debt.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff insisted on directing the decisive oath to the defendant, and the court decided to direct the decisive oath to the defendant in the form (I swear by God Almighty that I did not borrow 150 thousand dirhams or any sums from the plaintiff, and God is a witness to what I say).

For its part, the court clarified that it is decided that the decisive oath is the one that the opponent directs to his opponent in any case of the case when he lacks evidence and when his opponent denies his claim. Its conditions are met, regardless of the value of the dispute, and taking the oath or reneging on its oath entails resolving the dispute regarding the incident that was the subject of it, in a way that the litigant may not then request proof of that by evidence or by delegating an expert and so on.

The court indicated that the plaintiff had asked to direct the decisive oath to the person of the defendant, invoking the conscience of the latter, and the court had responded to his request regarding directing the decisive oath, and he did not appear to take the decisive oath despite his lawyer’s admission, which is the chosen address, with their knowledge, informing him, and sending him the link with which the subject matter of the request was settled.