This Monday, May 15, a teacher was interviewed upon leaving the National Palace where attended a meal hosted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

“I feel disappointed, I came to waste time and they took our cell phones,” said Ana Isabel Robles, a teacher from Zacatecas at the exit in a brief interview with the media.

He assured that said meeting would have been a very special moment for them to recognize their more than four decades in front of the classrooms.

He said he would have liked another kind of celebration, like going with the president to receive recognition.

“For 42 years, in front of groups, working, just to see here, well, no (…) I wasted my time,” accused the teacher.

He listed the issues that the president touched on during lunch, such as teacher pensions, which he has been promising since last year.

When asked why he did not record the president’s speech, he commented that they took their phones at the entrance.

“Wrong, I left this event very disappointed, very disappointed.”