Interviewed by Diva and Donna, Lele Mora explained that she has a principle of senile dementia and that she has problems with short-term memory

In a touching interview given to the weekly Diva and Donna, the former television manager Lele Mora he recounted his last years, which were anything but easy. After the problems with justice and the fight against cancer, which he fortunately managed to defeat, he discovered that he had a principle of senile dementia. His hope, he explained, is to be treated so that the disease proceeds as slowly as possible.

Born in 1955 in Veneto, Dario Gabriel Moraknown by all as Lele Mora, in the past he had managed to build a very important career in the world of television and entertainment.

His LM Management has been for years the most important agency in Italy, which has represented the greatest personalities of show business.

In parallel with the successes, Lele Mora also had to deal with many judicial problems. Over the years he has in fact been convicted of tax evasion, fraudulent bankruptcy and aiding and abetting prostitution.

In total he had to serve a sentence of 6 years and one month in prison, partly spent in prison and partly in Exodus community by Don Mazzi.

The senile dementia of Lele Mora

Credit: Diva and Woman

For years now, Lele’s name and face have no longer appeared on television and in the newspapers. The reason, in addition to the aforementioned problems with justice, was mostly related to health problems.

First a cancerwhich hit him between the lung and a kidney, for which he was operated on and was treated for a long time.

The ugly evil has now disappeared, but diabetes and, above all, a principle of senile dementia.

Recently interviewed by the weekly Diva and Womanthe former tv manager said he has problems with the short-term memory.

Lele perfectly remembers all the events of the distant past, much less that one happened recently. And this, he explained, is the symptom of a senile dementia that has struck him.

The hope for him is to be able to continue to be treated, so as to delay the progress of the disease as much as possible. At the age of 70, in front of Lele Mora there is yet another mountain to climb.