After spending 6 months working at the new company he was fired and regrets having accepted a job for the salary and leave aside other values ​​and characteristics of the work culture that he had in his previous position, as he made known through Business Insider.

The 35-year-old man is a businessman who is responsible for improving website traffic and I was working as a link builder for a company I loved. A few months ago, They offered him a job opportunity for the same duties and double my salary at the time, So he did not hesitate to resign and accept the new job.

Through the aforementioned medium, he revealed that The next six months, he felt a great change in his life, because He worked for a company that barely communicated with him. and used business practices that he considered unethical. He was eventually fired.I found the dismissal vague and confusing, and I still don’t know why they did it.”, he concluded. So the great lesson he learned is that work culture will always prevail over salary in his evaluation.

After being fired, the American set up his own agency



However, despite the experience of leaving his dream job, Eric Carrell made the decision to work on his own and create the Do Follow agencyspecialized in link building to increase traffic organically on websites, in which it ensures that hires solely based on cultural fitas he said in Business Insider.

Eric claims that He took the positive aspects of his bad experience and decided to take advantage of the contacts he had made in the company. to be able to find their own clients and start an agency in which they currently Their employees are completely remote and do not track hours. “While the work is being done, they have autonomy over the balance between work and personal life,” she said.