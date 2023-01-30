Sonora.- When talking about an elderly person, everyone hopes that they are living comfortably in their homes, with enough resources to cover expenses and be calm, however, a grandpa went viral, breaking schemes, this because to survive, he makes tortillas and embroiders.

“I learned with mommy”, pointed out a 60-year-old grandfather when telling how he learned to make handmade embroidery and shoulder tortillas in the Yaqui territory in an interview broadcast by the TV Azteca Sonora account.

to the fire of the stove, Fausto Ochoa prepares the large tortillas, also called sobaquera tortillas, which are sold in the nearby ranches, in addition to making flour food, she strives to make handmade embroidery, all with one objective, excel in the indigenous people.

Faced with the need to be able to help with household expenses by having 12 children and 9 grandchildren, since although many think that making tortillas in the region is more common to see women, the man shows that men can do it too.

During the viral video, the man who lives in the Yaqui town belonging to the Cajeme municipality, located in Sonora, Mexico, was seen with the embroidery thread, while passing the needle through the embroidered fabric, likewise, he explained carefully the process for making the popular Mexican tortillas.

Finally, the grandfather made known thanks to whom he learned to do the work, “I learned with my mom, may she rest in peace, when she sat down to embroider I would stand next to her to see how she was embroidering”.

the man who does cultural activities moved and he took messages of good success, trying every day to give the best of himself to get ahead with his family.