United States.- The SpaceX company’s Starship rocket exploded in the air after takeoff, however, until now it has not been possible to determine what the reason was, although the company’s engineers indicated that they considered the proof.

“As if the flight test wasn’t exciting enough, Starship underwent an unscheduled rapid disassembly prior to stage separation,” SpaceX noted.

While Elon Musk, on his Twitter account, congratulated the SpaceX team for the “exciting” test launch of the Starship rocket, he also left it to be seen that in a few months they will try again.

“Congratulations to the @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!

I learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months,” Elon Musk said on his Twitter account.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket was scheduled to take off this Thursday, April 20 at 8:28 am, from Boca Chica in Texas.

The Starship Rocket

Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo into Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond.

“With a test like this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the likelihood of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” SpaceX said.

To date, the SpaceX team has completed multiple suborbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage from Starbase, successfully demonstrating an unprecedented approach to controlled flight.

These flight tests helped validate the vehicle’s design, demonstrating that Starship can fly through the subsonic entry phase before restarting its engines and switching to a vertical configuration for landing.

In addition to testing Starship’s upper stage, the team has conducted numerous tests of the Super Heavy rocket, including the increasingly complex static fires that led to a full-duration Raptor 31 engine test – the most number of rocket firings ever. simultaneous rocket engines in history.

The team has also built the world’s tallest rocket capture and launch tower. At 146 meters, or nearly 500 feet, tall, the launch and capture tower is designed to support the integration, launch, and capture of the Super Heavy Rocket Booster vehicle.

