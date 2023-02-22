Argentina.- Through TikTok the video of the complaint of a waitress in Argentina.

The waitress named Maira says that she served a table with 17 people and the tip they left her was not what she expected: “I laugh to avoid cry“.

The young woman showed the total consumption ticket that was 70 thousand 400 Argentine pesosapproximately 6 thousand Mexican pesos.

“I give them the bill, they gave me a fajito as a tip. seventeen people“He mentioned and showed the money where he is seen counting the bills.

“They left at a rate of 15 pesos per person“, he said between laughs.

The young woman received approximately 255 Argentine pesos as a tip.which would be like 24 Mexican pesos in total.

“I laugh to avoid cry”Maira ends.

Users of TikTok they commented on the video and showed their support, while others expressed their opinion pointing out that tipping is not mandatory.