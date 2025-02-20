“I lacked firmness to send the Milei advisor to shit”: the journalist’s reaction who agreed to mutilate an interview

After the controversy generated by the interview of the interview with Javier Milei in TN, the journalist Jonatan Viale broke the silence to give explanations in his program Do you see it? of all news television. In the first minutes, in an engraved message, Viale launched: “I lacked firmness to send it to the shit to Santiago Caputo [asesor de Milei que interrumpió la entrevista]”

“You can bring you a judicial quilombo”: the moment of Viale’s interview to Milei that was eliminated at the request of the government

The journalist pointed against the advisor of the Argentine president who, he said, committed “a rudeness” when interrupting the note. “I agreed to remove that part [de la entrevista]. I made a mistake? And … I think so, ”he admitted.

“Everyone was there, everyone looking. I think my mistake is that I lacked firmness to send him to shit to Santiago Caputo. I was afraid that the interview would be suspended, I don’t know, things that can happen. At that time I only thought ‘I want the note to be, that it is not at risk, I want the material,’ ”he revealed.

Viale also responded to the criticisms of those who accused him of being a Milei operator. In his discharge, he denied having received money from any politician. “I never grabbed a mango from any government. I don’t need, I don’t want, I’m not interested. I had a thousand opportunities and I rejected them all, ”he said.

In addition, he stressed that he lives in a three -bedroom department in the Belgrano neighborhood, which takes his children to a private school and keeps his mother with his salary. “I have no mansions, I don’t have Ferraris. I don’t need to live a luxury life, “he said:” I don’t want Milei to do well. I am not interested in Caputo. I don’t know them to Caputo. I’m not interested [Miguel] Adorni [portavoz presidencial]. They don’t pay me. ”

In the same tune, the driver took the opportunity to launch a message about the situation in the country. “Many years ago they have been making shit,” he said, and harshly criticized the last governments: “It’s full of villas [barrios marginales]of kids ruined by the paco and the merca [la droga]of jets [ladrones] loose on the street. They broke [arruinaron] forever our currency. ”

He also referred to the judges and accused them of being accomplices: “They put militant judges so that nothing happens in justice. They broke everything they touched. ”

“I’m not going to break down”

Viale argued that he will not give up despite criticism and will continue with his journalistic work. “They will not be able to break me. I did nothing bad, “he said:” I like it when inflation goes down. I LIKE WHEN CUT THE CURROS [chanchullos]. I like it when he gets angry with the caste. But I don’t like it when insulting. I don’t like it when it puts it [ministro Daniel] Scioli. I don’t like it when she lets scammers in the Government House, ”he said.

In that sense, he considered that Milei should reflect on the people around him and how they affect their image. “The president must think how much damage does a person like Caputo, who gets into total pride in a television interview seen by millions,” he warned.

Finally, he closed his message with a blunt phrase: “I don’t plan to get off this ship. I don’t have much strength, but I’m going to recover it. I don’t have much energy, but I’m going to recover it. I’m fallen, but I’m going to get up, ”he concluded.

Previously, the TN journalist had talked with Lucas Morando who replaced him in the driving of his program Bread and circus, of Radio Rivadavia.

In the midst of the repercussions, Viale advanced and was categorical in defending its credibility. “I have the peace of mind to know that in life I touched a weight of this government, or any government, or anyone,” he said. He added: “I can be wrong, but I will never be on the side of the corrupt, those who release criminals or those who charge 35 retirement sticks.”

On the criticisms he received, Viale was overwhelming: “I am not interested in what they say on Twitter or my colleagues. My only commitment is to the people who listen to me and look at me on TV. ”

He also said: “I had a thousand opportunities and I rejected all. They even threw me out of a place for not wanting to make the campaign to a guy, “he confessed:” I don’t leave journalism. They will have to kill me to get me out of journalism. ”