On Saturday morning, Dr. Carles Miñarro in the team hotel of FC Barcelona. And in the conscientiousness, which is now attested to him with a tragic undertone, but has always been said that former Bavaria striker Robert Lewandowski had to follow the game against Ca Osasuna in the stands. Miñarro said that the risk of injury that Lewandowski would enter into should be too great.

After lunch, Miñarro went to sleep. When the team started the journey to the Montjüic stadium, “El Doqui”, as the players called him, was not there. And he was not in the stadium either when they examined the lawn, joked with colleagues from the opposing team: former Leipziger Dani Olmo, for example, with ex-Bavaria Bryan Zaragoza, who is now playing at Osasuna.

International football :FC Barcelona game canceled after death As the club confirms, team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia died in the afternoon. The game against Osasuna does not take place.

It was only when they were about to go up to warming up that they experienced the reason for the absence of the doctor in the cabin from President Joan Laporta’s mouth, he was shocking: Miñarro, 53, was no longer awakened. But died in the hotel, the newspaper sport According to heart failure. The game against Osasuna was canceled immediately, 20 minutes before the start of the game there was a corresponding announcement via the stadium speakers to the audience.

“This is a very painful news, she was shocked and shocked by us,” said the visibly attached laporta on the club’s own TV. “We all liked him very much.” This was not only true for Gavi, who was the discrete Dr. Miñarro had helped a certain celebrity a few weeks ago. In a game against Alavés, Gavi and an opponent collided with their heads. Gavi wanted to keep playing. “You come with you now,” intervened Miñarro. “You decide, you decide,” called coach Hansi Flick – and changed Gavi.

“I lack the words,” wrote Barcelonas DFB goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen in a social network. “Thank you for all your help, not only this year, but in my whole career,” said Dani Olmo. Miñarro had been a club doctor of FC Terrasa for eight years, from 2004 to 2012, Olmos father Miguel was there at that time coach of the first team. Miñarro later landed via Sant Andreu and Sabadell in the FC Barcelona Futsal team until he was raised to the first team last year. Miñarro leaves a wife and two children.