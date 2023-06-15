The United States is immersed in a worrisome crisis of shortages of some medicines.

There are 301 drugs missing in the country, 100 more than 5 years ago, and 47 were added to the list in the first quarter of 2023according to data from the American Society of Health Care Pharmacists (ASHP).

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its part, estimates that 137 medicines are currently in short supply, when the figure in past years used to exceed a hundred.

Apart from the disparate estimates, what is worrying is that the list is growing, and in it there are at least 14 compounds that are part of cancer treatments.

“Chemotherapy drugs have returned to the list of the five most scarce types of drugs“, explains the American medical journalist Roxanne Nelson to BBC Mundo.

Nelson warns that the situation is serious, since some of these compounds are used in first-line treatments for various types of cancer, from breast to ovarian to pediatric leukemia.

In many cases, he says, there are no effective alternatives and the shortage “causes delays in treatment, which can lead to fatal outcomes.”

“Like on the battlefield”

More and more cancer patients in the US are embroiled in a second fight: finding the medicines they need to be cured.

This is the case of retired military Toni Dezomits, from North Carolina, who at age 55 suffers from recurrent stage 4 ovarian cancer (advanced with metastasis).

One day before she was due to undergo her third round of chemotherapy, her doctor gave her some bad news: carboplatin, one of the three compounds in her treatment, was missing.

Forced to choose between doing without this generic or switching to another with stronger side effects, Dezomits decided to receive her last three chemotherapy sessions with only two of the recommended drugs.

“I had these two options, each worse. I am worried, because I know that I do not have the medicine that worked for my cancer.“, he assures.

Toni Dezomits is one of the 100,000 patients affected in recent months in the North American country, according to estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

When her oncologist ran out of carboplatin, the ex-serviceman went to a larger specialty hospital in Texas. But there she was denied the drug because they prioritized patients with the most chances of being cured.

“It’s like triage on the battlefield,” said Dezomits, who was a soldier in the Persian Gulf War.

The impact of the crisis

The impact on patients can vary depending on the severity of their illnesses, Dr. Eric Tichy, president of the board of directors of the Alliance for the End of Drug Shortages in the US, explains to BBC Mundo.

“Patients face additional stress and waste time searching for alternative sources. And, in the most extreme cases, shortages of chemotherapy drugs can cause them great distress as they have to resort to less effective treatments or rationing, putting their health at risk,” he says.

We asked Dr. Tichy if the drug crisis translates into loss of life.

“Although there is no definitive evidence to prove it, we do know that a certain percentage of people are not receiving the optimal therapy. For example, in a specific type of bladder cancer, 20% of people are not receiving adequate treatment due to limited supply, which could put their lives at risk,” he answers.

In addition to cancer, the shortage of medicines in the US affects other diseases such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, diabetes, hypertension or asthma, and especially affects areas such as emergencies, anesthesia, infectious diseases, nutrition parenteral and neurology, according to the ASHP.

The causes

Experts and the FDA attribute the current crisis to various causes such as the increase in demand due to the aging of the US population, the shortage of supplies or the limitations in manufacturing capacities.

Among all of them, however, one stands out: Pharmaceuticals have stopped producing many cheap drugs because they barely bring them benefits.

“As we all know, healthcare in the US is a business.says Roxanne Nelson.

The specialist alleges that “there are few incentives to manufacture cheap drugs without patents.”

As an example, he cites injectables, “which are relatively cheap to buy but complex to manufacture. For example, the sedative propofol is more than twice as likely to run out of injectables than oral tablets.”

This is why the scarcest drugs – 8 out of 10 that are missing, according to the FDA – are generics.

“Brand name drugs, which are more expensive, are rarely in short supply on the market“, asserted, for his part, the president of the Alliance for the End of the Shortage of Medicines.

Another of the important causes of the crisis, emphasizes Dr. Tichy, has to do with the manufacture and distribution of medicines.

“A lot of times it’s about quality issues. Regulatory bodies inspect a manufacturing facility and find things that aren’t up to standard, which causes production to be stopped and products already on the market to be recalled.” Explain.

What the FDA says

BBC Mundo consulted the FDA on the current drug crisis, the search for solutions and future prospects.

“The FDA recognizes the potential impact that the lack of availability of certain products can have on health care providers and patients,” the institution responded through its spokesman, James McKinney.

He stressed that “the agency does not make drugs and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a drug, make more than one drug, or change the distribution of a drug.”

However, he assured that they have taken a series of initiatives to alleviate the problem, such as “support the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and efficient quality management practicesin these companies.

He also stressed that “there has been a greater demand for certain drugs during the pandemic, which is now normalizing.”

And, looking to the future, he is optimistic when indicating that “manufacturers expect availability (of drugs) to continue to increase in the short to medium term“.

However, some cancer patients, like Toni Dezomits, don’t have long to wait.

“This country should do things a little better. We should be able to have life-saving drugs within reach that cost about $9 or $10 a dose,” he protests.

