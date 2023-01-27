USA.- “I wish I could hug you” and “I know you’ll take care of me” are just two of the phrases used in the latest video posted by the TikTok account ‘@enkyboys’, where Randy González was fired by his son after dying of colon cancer.

In the publication you see a series of photographs of the tiktoker and the minorin some others the widow and her other two daughters also appear.

Accompanying the images, a text was published in which various topics were touched on, one of which was the farewell to the content creator who passed away at the age of 35, more than 12 months after being diagnosed.

The message also thanked the followers who always showed support for the deceased’s disease. In addition, it was announced that they will make a public memorial in Houston, Texas, USA, and they left information to provide financial support in case they want to do so.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord. I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences. It truly means a lot. We will be doing a public memorial in Houston Tx More information will be provided at a later date If you would like to donate please do so by donating on the cash app $Bricethadice If you would like to send cards or letters please email us I wish I could hug and kiss you one Again, Dad, but I know you’ll take care of me, Mom, and the girls. Until I see you again, Dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you. Please keep my family in your prayers ���� Thank you – Brice”.

Randy González, known on TikTok as Enkyboys, was a famous content creator on the Chinese platform who achieved great popularity thanks to his videos with his children.

Sadly, this Thursday his death was announced due to a disease that he fought for a year: colon cancer.

In April 2021, Randy González announced to his followers of more than 15 million that he had been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer, news that surprised everyone.

During his last year of life, he decided to share his experience on TikTok, showing the challenges and difficulties that suffering from this disease implied, including the high cost of treatment.

To finance her treatment, González turned to GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform that allowed her to raise money to cover medical costs. However, his situation is a reminder of the reality faced by many in the United States, where not everyone has access to health insurance.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common in the USA and the risk of developing it is high, with 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women.

Although it can be diagnosed at any age, it is more common in people over 50 years of age. The death of Randy González is a sad loss for his family, friends and supporters, and also a reminder of the importance of prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer.