There is news on the double homicide of the two elderly people in Fano. There could be a new possible motive for the tragic end of Giuseppe Ricci and Lusia Marconi, the couple murdered in their home by their son Luca Ricci. The man later confessed to the crime after a long interrogation, after initially avoiding any responsibility for the death of the couple. Ricci is currently in prison.

During questioning yesterday, Thursday 28 June, the 50-year-old declared that he had acted only to save the parents further suffering. But it is certainly much more. According to the investigators who are dealing with the case, Luca Ricci was unable to confess to his parents that he did not have the money necessary to repay his debts. Furthermore, he would not have been able to allow his parents to remain in their home.

The two pensioners had already sold the house to pay off their son’s debts. On the day the man killed his parents, the couple was supposed to pay about 14,000 euros to the new owner as a guarantee. It was used as a guarantee for the next two years of rent, according to ‘Il Resto del Carlino’. Unfortunately, however, that amount of money was not there at all.

So, at this point, investigators are following the lead that suggests a last-ditch attempt to close the accounts by Luca Ricci. It seems that the man had reassured his parents that everything was under control. Then, however, the weight of the lies was unbearable and the truth emerged about the family’s finances. At that point, the man committed the atrocious act.

Tomorrow there will be the funerals of the two spouses. “Why did you do that? Why didn’t you talk about it before? I know that you are a good person, that you would never have done something like this… But now tell me what happened!”, he declared Lorenza Mosca Teodonnothe 43-year-old ex-wife of Luca Ricci. The woman claims that “Luca is the nicest person I know, he loves his children immensely, he has never done anything negative against us. He has always been a person with a heart”. The woman is therefore incredulous about what Luca has done against her parents. “He has always been there for his children”, says the ex-wife, but she could not stand the pressure before eliminating the parents.