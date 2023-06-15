The new declarations of Kata’s father to Who has seen it?: he said who may have kidnapped her

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 14 June, the program Who has seen? which airs on Rai3, dealt with the mysterious disappearance of the little girl kata. Both her parents intervened in the broadcast, very tried by the days they are living.

CREDIT: RAI3

The little girl who is only 5 years old, appears to have disappeared since the afternoon of Saturday June 10th. In the last photo released by the investigators, you can see her playing with some friends and then going back inside the structure.

When the mother comes home from work, unfortunately all of her had been lost tracks. She had entrusted her to an uncle, but the latter lost sight of her for a few minutes and it is precisely in those moments that she is disappeared.

The family members and some friends of the family, before reporting the disappearance, did pass 4 long hours. They were probably trying to find her themselves, but their searches they were unsuccessful.

CREDIT: RAI3

In the evening of Wednesday June 14, both parents despite the pain they are experiencing, have decided to be present during the episode Who has seen?. The father Miguel released from prison for a few hours and with an obligation to sign, he said what could have happened.

The revelation of Kata’s father

I saw it in a video, it’s a man. A man in a sleeveless jacket. They kidnapped her, it was all planned. There are no cameras, they know what they did.

Furthermore, the man also explained that he does not think that what he is experiencing happened for one vendetta. He explained that he did not bring problems with justice problems to the family. He explained:

I have no debts, I have no problems with anyone. I know what I did, but I did it for my family. This is proof from God. I’m sure Kata is alive and she will return.

The agents of DDA and the Carabinieri of Florence, who are dealing with the case, think that the little girl was kidnapped by a racket that takes care of the rents in those occupied buildings.