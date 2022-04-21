At Easter he disassociated himself from the Teruel with tears in his eyes, and in May he will take the reins of the men’s team. It is the situation of Michael Rivera (Madrid, 37 years old), between the sadness, the illusion and the uncertainty of the club that offers him his bench.

Can’t you currently live from work in a national volleyball team where all the coaches are moonlighting?

It is what there is, but not only in Spain, but in all countries as can be seen. When the Spanish Federation offered me the possibility of assuming the position of head coach, my approach was sincere, that I was not going to work only three months a year, that I wanted to be active all season, because the calendars in that aspect are very balanced and they allow it. The Spanish Federation liked the approach and we agreed that it could make it compatible.

And do you already have that club to share with Spain for the next few seasons?

Well honestly no. At this moment I am looking, in our country or abroad, There is time. In addition, I have just left my club of recent years, to which I am very grateful, and I was not going to be negotiating with others while working with Teruel. Not that.

He said goodbye to the people from Teruel in tears, to a club that he has directed for eight years, 201 official matches, and to which he arrived as an assistant coach to end up in command.

It has been a long time, many experiences, and although the last season has been very irregular for many reasons, the results of those eight years cannot be forgotten: two League and three Cups. It is the life of professional sports, sports cycles; I would have liked to leave at a better sporting moment, but it could not be,

You take a leap in your career, but Spain seems like a poisoned gift to anyone.

I think that for a professional coach to lead the national team of his country is the highest aspiration one can have. I am proud that they have given me the opportunity to manage Spain, and I want to enjoy it.

I say this because Spain has been a long way from competing in the big events of the first international level for a few years. In other words, Spain is now a minor team on the international scene.

I do not arrive promising the impossible or with magic wands. We know where we are and from that situation what I have to do is work to grow, to get as high as possible with our wickers. A coach has to be required to make that effort to evolve, being aware of where we are and seeing if that growth is achieved.