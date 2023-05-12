Improving the population’s knowledge of immuno-oncology and research progress. This is the objective of the “I know too” campaign, which includes events in the square with the distribution of information material and the activation of a dedicated portal. The first stage of the campaign is held in Naples and was presented this morning at a press conference at the Renaissance Naples Hotel Mediterraneo, in the presence of Paolo Ascierto, director of the Melanoma Oncology, Oncological Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit of the Pascale Institute of Naples, Ferdinando De Vita, director of the Department of Precision Medicine and professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, and Cosimo Paga, executive country medical director Bristol Meyers Squibb Italy. Monica Forchetta, president of the Italian Melanoma Patients Association (Apaim) and Claudia Santangelo, president of “Living without a stomach (si può)” also participated, thus representing the patients’ point of view.

Immuno-oncology, a therapeutic strategy based on the use of immunotherapy as a possible remedy for cancer, has represented a revolution in the challenge against cancer in the last decade, changing the natural history of many advanced stage tumours, starting from melanoma. Immuno-oncology has also achieved important successes in lung and kidney cancer, up to recent results in mesothelioma and gastrointestinal carcinomas. The last ten years have profoundly changed the challenge against cancer, but the level of awareness of immuno-oncology is still low. Hence the promotion of meetings with the population, starting with the one in Naples in Piazza Cavour where citizens will find places to gather information on immunology, informative material and contacts with patient associations that support the campaign. The one in Naples is the first of three events in which the campaign will take place: next week “Lo so anch’io” will stop in Milan and then in Rome.

The cancer patient associations participating in the “I know too” campaign are Apaim, Vivere senza stomach (si può), Fiagop (Italian federation of parents and healed pediatric oncohematology associations), Tutor (Rare chest cancer association), Favo (Federation of voluntary associations in oncology) and Walce (Women against lung cancer in Europe). “Thanks to the use of monoclonal antibodies, the immune system can be stimulated to react more strongly against tumors,” explains Professor Ascierto of the ‘Pascale’ Institute in Naples.

“Immuno-oncology targets the cells that make up our immune system and joins treatments aimed directly against cancer cells: surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapies. The road was paved by melanoma, the ideal candidate for immunotherapy. Before the arrival of this innovative approach – recalls Ascierto – the life expectancy of patients with metastatic melanoma was about 6 months and less than 10% were alive at 5 years. Today the history of this skin tumor is In particular, thanks to the combination of two immuno-oncological molecules, nivolumab and ipilimumab, in the first line of metastatic melanoma almost half of the patients (48%) are alive at 7 and a half years.The dual immunotherapy also shows a significant ‘memory effect “: its effectiveness is maintained in the long term, even after the end of the treatments. Immuno-oncology is the standard of care for melanoma not only in the metastatic phase, but also in resected stage III and IV, i.e. in a phase in which the disease has been completely excised. Treating patients at this stage increases the chance of avoiding a recurrence and, therefore, potentially recovering.”

Stimulation of the immune system, underlines Professor De Vita of the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, “is also the standard of care in many other neoplasms, from lung and kidney carcinomas to gastrointestinal and pleural mesothelioma. In particular , immuno-oncology has constituted a real evolution in gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (stomach, gastro-esophageal junction and esophagus), in advanced or metastatic stage, where, for more than 10 years, there has been no progress and the benefits of chemotherapy have been limited. we can offer patients an effective first-line option of immunotherapy with nivolumab in combination with chemotherapy that can significantly improve both overall and progression-free survival. of a good quality of life.Immunotherapy also becomes a cornerstone in the treatment of colorectal cancer, in patients with a molecular feature, the mismatch repair deficit or high microsatellite instability. Dual immunotherapy, in patients already treated with chemotherapy, led to a 4-year survival in 70% of cases”.

Bristol Meyers Squibb was “a pioneer in the discovery of immuno-oncology”, recalls Cosimo Paga, executive country medical director of the pharmaceutical company in Italy. “Immuno-oncology – he underlines – has changed the natural history of several neoplasms and is used not only in the more advanced forms of the disease, but also in the initial stages, when the immune system is potentially more responsive to treatment. Our research is focused on the development of new immuno-oncological molecules, such as relatlimab, which interact on different targets of the immune system, and of different combinations of immuno-oncology with chemotherapy and with targeted therapies.So far we have obtained reimbursement in Italy for 16 cancer indications in different phases of the disease for our immuno-oncological drugs. Our goal is to extend the efficacy of immuno-oncology to the greatest number of patients to improve their survival. We invest heavily in innovative approaches that allow for maximum personalization of therapy, ranging from diagnostics with tools such as ctDNA and new biomarkers to new therapeutic approaches such as the development of platforms that study protein homeostasis, the study of radiopharmaceuticals and radiotheranostic molecules, the study of how and when to combine therapeutic vaccines with immunotherapy. The future is precision immuno-oncology, therefore the possibility of predicting sensitivity to immunotherapy. We are moving from the histological model, i.e. the organ affected by the disease, to the molecular alteration, capable of predicting patients’ response to treatment. This model, defined as agnostic, makes it possible to expand the number of patients who can benefit from a specific therapeutic approach, regardless of the location of the tumor”.