Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Milán Andics, cantor of the Jewish community in Erfurt, is worried about the AfD becoming stronger under Björn Höcke. One aspect in particular worries him.

Erfurt – For the photo, Milán Andics quickly drapes a prayer shawl over his blue Hawaiian shirt before opening the door to the New Synagogue. “Otherwise it’s a bit too casual for me,” he says and grins. The 40-year-old with curly hair and a dark beard has been the new cantor of the Jewish community in Erfurt for a few months, leading the services there. He studied at the renowned Abraham Geiger College in Potsdam, which stands for progressive Judaism. A few weeks before the Thuringia election, he is worried because the AfD and their top candidates Björn Höcke he considers dangerous.

Milán Andics, cantor of the Jewish community in Erfurt, in the New Synagogue. © Peter Sieben

Thuringia election: Jewish cantor worried about Höcke

“They are anti-democratic populists,” he says, strolling leisurely through the historic synagogue. Soft light falls through narrow, high windows onto the rows of benches in the rather plain interior: a sacred building from the 1950s, between prefabricated buildings from the GDR era and picturesque old town villas.

The Great Synagogue from the 19th century used to stand here. The Nazis destroyed it during the November pogroms. For a long time there were almost no Jews left in Thuringia. Since the fall of the Wall, the regional community has grown again to almost 700 members, with Erfurt as its center.

Member of the Jewish community before the Thuringia election: “AfD is a wolf in sheep’s clothing”

He is terrified that a far-right party could soon have more influence in the state parliament. The AfD’s leading candidate, Björn Höcke, is currently at 30 percent in polls. “The party is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Especially before elections, the AfD presents itself as particularly pro-Jewish and is trying to win votes from Jews.

The Central Council of Jews has also been making this observation for some time. “The AfD has been trying for some time to score points with its supposed ties to the State of Israel and its alleged concern for the security of the Jewish community in Germany,” says a paper from the Central Council.

Typical of the New Right: “Viktor Orbán does it the same way”

“This is very typical for the New Right. I know this AfD trick from Hungary. Viktor Orban does the same thing,” says cantor Milán Andics. He comes from there and has spent large parts of his life in Hungary. The Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, founder of the right-wing populist and national conservative Fidesz party, is pursuing a course there that observers call authoritarian and autocratic. That is also why he ultimately left the country, says Andrics: “I don’t want to live in such an atmosphere. Hopefully we won’t get that here too.”

He would not vote for the AfD even if he believed that it was committed to supporting Jews. “If you want to know what a party is like, you have to look at its electorate,” says the cantor. This does not apply to all AfD voters, but: “I notice that many of them are anti-Semitic, racist and anti-democratic. If they like the party, there can’t be anything good behind it,” says Andrics.