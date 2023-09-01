Home page World

Autumn is just around the corner: are the summer temperatures over with that? A weather expert ventures a forecast for September.

Munich – In line with the meteorological beginning of autumn on September 1st, the weather in parts of Germany showed its autumnal side. In Bavaria, storms even left a field of devastation in their wake. So are the high temperatures and numerous hours of sunshine over? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! In the coming days, late summer will really pick up again.

Weather in Germany: summer turns up again – up to 29 degrees expected

The weekend will still be cloudy and rainy in places, but the German Weather Service (DWD) has forecast that it will get warmer by the day. The maximum temperatures on Saturday (September 2nd) are between 24 and 28 degrees, especially in the south it will be warm. It will also be sunny in many regions on Sunday (September 3rd) with up to 29 degrees on the Upper Rhine.

This is how it should continue in the following days. According to the European weather model, September 2023 is expected to be rather warm, said meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net in advance. It seems to stay warmer, especially in the south and east of the country.

Weather forecast for September in Germany: Dry and warm

But the great heat will not come in September, says Jung. At least it shouldn’t rain that often in September. It could be drier than the average climate, especially in the north, west and south of Germany.

Weather expert Dominik Jung ventures a forecast for September. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

“The entire month should be a little warmer and relatively dry overall,” said Jung. Loud weather.com September should be warmer, especially in the first half. At night, however, the temperatures could drop quite a bit.

Weather in Germany: Summer 2023 among the five warmest summers

According to Jung, August 2023 is one of the warmest August months since weather records began. However, since this month started very coolly, many would feel differently, explained Jung. After that, the temperatures rose again. And overall, the summer ends up in the area of ​​the five warmest since 1881. Germany’s highest temperature this summer was measured in Bavaria.

“I know the big shouting in the comment bar is about to start again,” Jung countered, anticipating comments from some who didn’t feel the summer was particularly warm. “That’s the measurement data and it’s clear,” emphasized the weather expert. Although there have been many rainy days, the data is about the temperature. June in particular was very warm. In Greece recently caused devastating forest fires cause a stir. (kas/dpa)