a) In order to receive the requested information, you authorize us to use your name, e-mail address and/or telephone number and subjects of interest (depending on the option checked and the interest indicated). Regardless of your choice, please note that Poder360 may contact you for regular matters.

b) If you do not wish to give your consent for Poder360 disclosures, it is possible to continue without receiving the information indicated above. You may, at any time, unsubscribe from our contacts or revoke the consent given below through our service channels.

c) Poder360 will guarantee the exercise of any rights and prerogatives of personal data protection in accordance with Law 13.709/2018.

For more information, read our Privacy Policy.