Before being Cristóbal in 'Dad in Trouble', José Miguel Argüelles He had been a waiter and salesman. He studied Communications and Theater until he made his first works and entered a television set. “I left university because of economic reasons. But I know that the life of an actor is very unstable, you have to keep in mind that you cannot live by acting alone,” he tells us.

He did not make it to the casting due to the number of his followers on Instagram —Jely Reátegui and others questioned that some producers evaluated that to call them for projects—, but because he had participated in a project that is pending release. “I'm new to television and that doesn't apply to me. In fact, I had 500 followers 'before' (laughs). The casting director met me on another show, one that I recorded for another channel. She told me that (the soap opera) was a kind of 'The Sound of Music'', a father who doesn't know what to do with his children.

The actor was interested that the character – from the remake of 'Daddy adrift'—don't be a stereotype. “She explained to me that she was going to be from a wealthy family, the older brother was worried about his siblings, and that her story was going to develop with this girl who is from, let's say, another social class. But the important thing is that this character is not a person pituquita or hallucinated, he is a good young man. He is not a hallucinated pituco who does not set foot on land, I think he is quite the opposite.”

Although there are not very media figures in the cast, he comments that he and his colleagues looked for a way for the story to connect with young people. “I think the team has also known how to understand social networks. We, as actors, always made videos and uploaded them to our networks,” he says. “I think a project for the family hasn't been presented in a long time,” he adds, regarding the rating.

In the play 'Boys'

We will see the actor in the play written by the British Ella Hicksonabout a group of young people facing the transition from college to adulthood. “It is the first work with the most functions that I have done, with one season. I have done one-function works before.”says Argüelles. “It touches on something that isn't touched on in movies or anywhere else. The student label can truly protect you from the world. When you're a worker, it's all your responsibility and these kids are on the last day of college. My character is very romantic, idealistic and in the play his world is turned upside down. He is going to test himself and question himself. He is a beautiful character because it is important to question the responsibility of living in a community,” he details.

Personally, he maintains that he entered university because he wanted to direct. “Apart from acting, I dedicate myself to audiovisuals, that's why I went to university. I've never said it, but I have a small business with a great friend of mine. “I wanted to be a director,” she highlights.

After the end of 'Dad in trouble', He hopes to return to television. “It was always known that it would only have one season. In Latina they are already focusing on a new project, I don't know if they have closed the casting, but what I do know is that they have been focused on not repeating faces, giving opportunities to new ones. “I would be delighted.”

