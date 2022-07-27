It feels as if he has won a “lottery ticket”, says Ronald Berends (53) in front of the Amsterdam vaccination location at the RAI. “I know that thousands of men are still waiting for every shot.”

Berends, who wears glasses with bright blue frames and has neatly trimmed his beard, immediately feels safer after his injection, even though he knows that he has to wait a little longer until he is really protected. He knows more and more men who have monkey pox. Friends of friends, colleagues. His partner works at the Amsterdam fetish club Church. Some had “horrible pain,” such as when they had blisters in the anus and had to go to the bathroom. They couldn’t sleep.

Berends is not so much afraid of getting sick, “the most important thing is that we stop the virus”. He fears that the vaccination campaign that started Monday in Amsterdam and The Hague, where the most infections have been registered so far, will be “overtaken by current events”: “Everyone is mistaken in how quickly it spreads.”

On Monday, 818 infections were known to the RIVM, a doubling of three weeks earlier. A handful of infections involved women, and a single child. Furthermore, men were infected who have sex with men. This is mainly due to the fact that some of them have many varying sexual contacts. Monkeypox can also be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact; that happens most easily during sex.

By invitation only

Due to the scarcity, vaccination is by invitation only. Starting with men – and transgender people – who have sex with men and are already receiving the HIV prevention pill PrEP. In total, the GGD Amsterdam will receive vaccines for 10,500 men, nationally there is room for 32,000.

Amsterdam started on Monday with fifty shots, from Tuesday one hundred a day, between 2 and 5 p.m. It is very quiet at the ‘vaccination pavilion’ on the square in front of the RAI congress center; about one man arrives every five to ten minutes.

A woman who wants a corona booster for her holiday is sent back. She could only get it in the morning. “Stupid, I should have read better.”

Raoul (48), a big man with a pink cap, didn’t hesitate for a moment when he received the invitation, he says after he got his shot. He’d seen pictures of monkey pox and thought, “That’s not a good thing.” So he thought twice before going to club nights “that can get out of hand,” such as at Club Church where he attends regularly.

The IT specialist thinks things are ‘fantastic arranged in the Netherlands’, he says: ‘Without having to do anything for it, I received a letter.’ He wouldn’t be so quick to trumpet at work that he now has a monkeypox vaccine, because then his colleagues would find out about his sex life. Raoul therefore does not want to be in the newspaper with his last name.

A 21-year-old Egyptian-Dutch man who has just received his vaccine prefers to remain completely anonymous, because of the stigma attached to the disease, according to him. He works as a flight attendant for an airline. “I meet a lot of people in many places,” he says, wearing aviator sunglasses. He also did not hesitate for a moment about vaccination. “I could give it to a colleague.”

Fabio Pimentel (41) had himself vaccinated because he works independently as a massage therapist. If he were infected, as happened to two friends, he would have to be quarantined for weeks and not be able to earn any money. The cheerful man with a tiger print blouse is not afraid of the virus. In Brazil, where he comes from, there are many more diseases, he says. And: “Life is too short to be afraid.”

Vaccination Program Now 818 infections identified

Since Monday, risk groups have been vaccinated against the monkeypox virus (monkeypox) by the GGD Amsterdam and the GGD Haaglanden region. It concerns men who have sex with men and transgender people who are currently taking the HIV prevention pill PrEP, or who are on the waiting list for it. Or about people who are known to the soapoli with an increased risk of an STD, for example because they have recently been warned about an STD or have had STD complaints. In total there are now 32,000 people. Monkeypox was diagnosed in 818 people in the Netherlands on 25 July, the RIVM reports. See also The Debate - Legislative in France: will Macron retain the majority in the National Assembly? The GGD Amsterdam gets a lot of calls from people who want to be vaccinated, says spokesman Geke Uninge, “There is a scarcity of vaccines, not everyone can be vaccinated.” Only people who are invited get the shots. The turnout is now just above 50 percent, but according to the GGD, that is due to the holiday time. The Netherlands is making 70,000 vaccines available for this campaign. These have been developed as a vaccine against the ‘human smallpox virus’, says Henry de Vries, professor by special appointment of Skin Infections in Amsterdam (UvA). The human smallpox virus was eradicated in the 1970s after a worldwide vaccination campaign. The vaccine also protects against the monkeypox virus. Two vaccinations are needed – the second after 28 days. Another two weeks later, the vaccinated person is 85 percent protected. De Vries: “We do not yet know to what extent the vaccine prevents further transmission. The available data comes from animal studies. More research is needed. For that, we follow Dutch vaccinated people and patients with monkey pox.” A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says that the Netherlands is joining initiatives at EU level for joint procurement of additional quantities of vaccines. “It is not yet clear when they will be available.”

