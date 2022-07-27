It feels as if he has won a “lottery ticket”, says Ronald Berends (53) in front of the Amsterdam vaccination location at the RAI. “I know that thousands of men are still waiting for every shot.”
Berends, who wears glasses with bright blue frames and has neatly trimmed his beard, immediately feels safer after his injection, even though he knows that he has to wait a little longer until he is really protected. He knows more and more men who have monkey pox. Friends of friends, colleagues. His partner works at the Amsterdam fetish club Church. Some had “horrible pain,” such as when they had blisters in the anus and had to go to the bathroom. They couldn’t sleep.
Berends is not so much afraid of getting sick, “the most important thing is that we stop the virus”. He fears that the vaccination campaign that started Monday in Amsterdam and The Hague, where the most infections have been registered so far, will be “overtaken by current events”: “Everyone is mistaken in how quickly it spreads.”
Read alsoMonkeypox now also in the Netherlands. What is known about this virus?
On Monday, 818 infections were known to the RIVM, a doubling of three weeks earlier. A handful of infections involved women, and a single child. Furthermore, men were infected who have sex with men. This is mainly due to the fact that some of them have many varying sexual contacts. Monkeypox can also be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact; that happens most easily during sex.
By invitation only
Due to the scarcity, vaccination is by invitation only. Starting with men – and transgender people – who have sex with men and are already receiving the HIV prevention pill PrEP. In total, the GGD Amsterdam will receive vaccines for 10,500 men, nationally there is room for 32,000.
Amsterdam started on Monday with fifty shots, from Tuesday one hundred a day, between 2 and 5 p.m. It is very quiet at the ‘vaccination pavilion’ on the square in front of the RAI congress center; about one man arrives every five to ten minutes.
A woman who wants a corona booster for her holiday is sent back. She could only get it in the morning. “Stupid, I should have read better.”
I feel like I won a lottery ticket
Ronald Berends
Raoul (48), a big man with a pink cap, didn’t hesitate for a moment when he received the invitation, he says after he got his shot. He’d seen pictures of monkey pox and thought, “That’s not a good thing.” So he thought twice before going to club nights “that can get out of hand,” such as at Club Church where he attends regularly.
The IT specialist thinks things are ‘fantastic arranged in the Netherlands’, he says: ‘Without having to do anything for it, I received a letter.’ He wouldn’t be so quick to trumpet at work that he now has a monkeypox vaccine, because then his colleagues would find out about his sex life. Raoul therefore does not want to be in the newspaper with his last name.
A 21-year-old Egyptian-Dutch man who has just received his vaccine prefers to remain completely anonymous, because of the stigma attached to the disease, according to him. He works as a flight attendant for an airline. “I meet a lot of people in many places,” he says, wearing aviator sunglasses. He also did not hesitate for a moment about vaccination. “I could give it to a colleague.”
Fabio Pimentel (41) had himself vaccinated because he works independently as a massage therapist. If he were infected, as happened to two friends, he would have to be quarantined for weeks and not be able to earn any money. The cheerful man with a tiger print blouse is not afraid of the virus. In Brazil, where he comes from, there are many more diseases, he says. And: “Life is too short to be afraid.”
Read alsoAll monkeypox vaccines come from one Danish company, but can it produce enough?
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of 28 July 2022
#thousands #men #waiting #vaccination #monkey #pox
Leave a Reply