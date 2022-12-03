Mexico.- The children of the actor andres garcia they started a lawsuit with his wife Daisy Portillo for the artist’s will, and the sale of one of his properties in Acapulco, since apparently the famous man gave the property to his stepson.

Regardless of his relatives that the 81-year-old youtuber is in a serious state of health, they continue to fight for their propertiesand it is rumored that the actor removed his biological children from his inheritance.

It should be noted that it has just been revealed that a few months ago, Andrés García He went to modify his will aboard a stretcherwhich could make things worse with the family, since the children of the famous assure that Margarita Portillo helps him to consume drugs and worsen his health.

Through a video broadcast through TikTokusers were surprised to see that the Mexican soap opera actor threatened his son Leonardo for allegedly having valuable information about him.

And about the controversy in which Margarita has been involved with her children, she said that they are two children.

“They are a pair of liars assholes. Margarita has always been with me, she is the one who has taken care of me and continues to take care of me,” said Andrés, who also added that his children do not care about anyone, and that the only time they visited him was when they thought he was about to die, for what he decided to send a forceful message to Leonardo.

“Let him get into his business, and don’t get into mine, because I know his whole story, and if he scratches me I’m going to leave him like a ***. I’m going to put it as it is, a poor miserable asshole, starving.”

He also expressed that he is not interested in reconciling with his son and that he only seeks to become famous, he also indicated that “he does not even say thank you.”

Finally, Andrés explained that “Leonardo is a cynical liar”, emphasizing that after saying that he never gave him support or help during this very sad situation that he faces regarding his health.