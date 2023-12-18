Actor Dmitry Krasilov from the Little Big video died at 29

Dancer and actor Dmitry Krasilov, also known as “Puhlyash from the Little Big video,” was found dead in an apartment on Academician Yangel Street in Moscow. He was 29 years old. According to preliminary data, he felt ill yesterday, December 17, when he was returning from the film premiere.

Preliminary cause of death: heart failure

The first to sound the alarm about the artist’s disappearance was his director Andrei Nakonechny. He had been trying to call Krasilov since yesterday evening, but he did not pick up the phone. Today Dmitry didn’t go to work, and Andrey came to his house. The door was not opened for him, and then director Krasilova called to the police.

According to a TASS source, Krasilov could have died from heart failure. The dancer's body has been sent for examination, which will determine the exact cause of death.

According to eyewitnesses, on December 17, Krasilov was at the premiere of the comedy “New Year's Ol Inclusive,” which took place at the Oktyabr cinema, and was “cheerful, joked a lot, and gave interviews with pleasure.” However, after watching the film, the showman felt unwell and decided to go home.

Krasilov became famous after participating in the Little Big group's video for the track Uno

Dmitry Krasilov was born in 1994 in the city of Zarinsk, Altai Territory. The artist became famous on the TNT channel’s “Dancing” show, as well as in the Little Big group’s video for the track Uno, with which the group was going to go to Eurovision in 2020.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

In the comments to the video, many viewers nicknamed the young man Pukhlyash. At the same time, a petition appeared online calling on Little Big to take the dancer with them to a music competition.

Numerous videos where foreigners evaluate the clip show that Dmitry is the highlight of the clip. Don't make a mistake and take Dmitry Krasilov, also known as Pukhlyash, with you to Eurovision 2020 Pavel Mikhailovauthor of the petition

In addition, Krasilov also captivated foreign bloggers. While watching the clip, vlogger Deban Aderemi of wiwibloggs repeatedly praised Waddles and called him funny, courageous and amazing.

In 2020, Forbes magazine included Krasilov in the list of nominees for its ranking of the 30 most promising Russians under the age of 30.

Krasilov said that he would not live long

According to the Shot Telegram channel, Krasilov often told his friends that he “wouldn’t live long.” The channel also clarifies that the artist had heart problems due to excess weight. At the same time, he did not particularly limit himself in food and alcohol, people from Pukhlyash’s circle say: “Sometimes after a party he could go to a nightclub, he didn’t get very drunk, but he drank.”

They also note that Krasilov was a workaholic – he worked a lot.