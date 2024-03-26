At an event with Emmanuel Macron to decorate chief Raoni Metuktire, the PT member said that the indigenous person is the most deserving of the award

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (28 March 2024) that he knows “a lot of people” who won the Nobel Peace Prize without deserving it. At an event with Emmanuel Macron to decorate chief Raoni Metuktire, the PT member said that the indigenous man is the most deserving of the award.

“I know a lot of people in the world, a lot of people, who won the Nobel Peace Prize without deserving it. A lot of people, without deserving it, because I know the people. There is no one on planet Earth who deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize more than you for what you did during your time on planet Earth.”declared Lula.

The Brazilian also joked with the French president by saying that he hoped Macron would also campaign to give the award to Raoni.

“If it depends on me, and I hope if it depends on Macron. A little conversation with people from Norway, with people from Sweden, talking to a queen here, a queen there, we manage to ensure that for the first time an indigenous person over 90 years of age, representing the Brazilian indigenous people, can receive the Nobel Peace Prize”stated the PT member.

Before the event, Lula and Macron published a photo on a boat, crossing the Guamá River, on the edge of Belém, to reach the island of Combú. There, in addition to Raoni's decoration ceremony, the heads of state also visited an artisanal chocolate factory.

Raoni received the highest honor granted by France to its citizens and foreigners who stand out for their activities on the global stage, the degree of knight, the 1st of the Legion of Honor. The decoration was instituted on May 20, 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

France recognizes Raoni as an international figure for indigenous and environmental causes. By spreading messages about human rights and forest protection, he created the Rainforest Association in 1989 and the Raoni Institute in 2001.

Macron in Brazil

On his first official visit to Brazil, Macron arrived this third (26 March) in Belém, where he was received by Lula. Both will fulfill an extensive bilateral agenda over the next few days in Brazil, with topics in the area of ​​the environment, defense, reform of multilateral organizations, among others. In addition to Pará, Macron will visit Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília.