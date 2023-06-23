Cameron compared the Titan’s implosion with the sinking of the Titanic: both ships were warned of the risks and ignored

The film’s directorTitanic”, James Cameron, said that “very suspicious of technology” used by the company OceanGate, owner of the submarine that imploded in the Atlantic Ocean, killing 5 passengers.

When he learned that the submarine had lost navigation and communication, the filmmaker said he had foreseen the worst. “You cannot lose communications and navigation together without an extreme catastrophic event or a highly energetic catastrophic event. And the 1st thing that came to mind was an implosion”, said Cameron in an interview with BBCpublished on Thursday (June 22, 2023).

The US Coast Guard confirmed to journalists, on Thursday (22.jun), the death of the 5 passengers on board the Titan, after the wreckage was found by a remotely operated vehicle. The remains were located at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic.

Constructed from carbon fiber and titanium, the Titan was uncertified. The procedure is recommended, but not mandatory. In Cameron’s assessment, OceanGate “it was not certified because it knew it would not pass”. The filmmaker made 33 dives to see the wreckage of the Titanic, but said that “would not have entered” on Titan.

Cameron said there was a “terrible irony” between the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and the implosion of the Titan. “Now we have another wreckage that is based, unfortunately, on the same principles of not heeding the warnings. OceanGate has been warned”, he completed.

“We managed to go 60 years, from 1960 until today, 63 years without a fatality. So one of the saddest aspects of this is how preventable it really was.”, concluded Cameron.