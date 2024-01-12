“I knew it would happen. We told the children everything”: the dramatic story of Ester Palmieri's sister

It is a heartbreaking story that Armida, sister of Ester Palmieriprovides journalists with Fanpage.it. The woman recounted the tragic moments of discovering what happened on Thursday and how the relationship between her sister and her ex-partner had been ill for some time, perhaps forever.

An entire community, that of Valfloriana, is in shock over what happened to Ester Palmieri and Igor Moser. The latter, on Thursday morning, first killed the woman with a hunting knife and then he took his own life hanging himself in a barn.

To provide the tragic story of Thursday and how the relationship between Ester and Igor was ill, perhaps always, was Armida, sister of the victiminterviewed by Fanpage.it.

It's heartbreaking and, even though it seems like that now, I felt it.

Ester's sister then said that often she was advised to be careful. Even when she left the shop, to always watch her back and never be alone.

She replied: 'You're exaggerating, in fact, I'm afraid he'll hurt himself'. He said he would kill himself, he had never accepted the separation.

What will happen to Ester Palmieri's children

Armida then points out how her sister was always ready to help the most vulnerable. He always saw the good in others, even when the good wasn't there. And she had always done it with Igor too, even if everyone told her that it had nothing to do with her.

The woman then broaches the subject children. The three children, aged between 5 and 10, who will now have to grow up without parents. Ester's family took them from school as soon as they discovered what had happened.

We went to get them but the schools had already been notified and had already closed everything. After they found her, our concern was immediately the children. Because if a person manages to do something like this, unfortunately he can do anything.

Armida then says that the children they already know everything:

We interviewed psychologists and social workers and they advised us to tell the children everything. They told us: 'If they ask you, it's right that they know.' We told them but they didn't want to know how it happened. We told them that something very bad had happened and that they would never see their mother or father again. It was the hardest thing that ever happened to me, but we had to do it because we are their family now.

The children will now be looked after maternal grandparents.