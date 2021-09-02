It will be the mountain air, that of South Tyrol, or of Boulder in Colorado, its new home, or it will be the passion for this game that makes you live constantly on a roller coaster around the world. Who knows, the only certainty is that Andreas Seppi at the young age of 37 and a half is still there to fight in the Grand Slams, sending home tougher and certainly younger opponents on paper. In the first round it was Marton Fucsovics’ turn to surrender to Seppi in a battle lasting over 4 hours, 5 sets and a grueling tie break. This time, however, the victim was Hubert Hurkacz, 24 years old and number 13 in the world, former champion of the Masters 1000 in Miami. Four sets, one more tie break, one more battle, but that’s exactly what excites him.

Third round Grand Slam for the seventeenth time in his career, the first time he comes back one step away from the second round of the Australian Open 2019. Passion is what drives him: “Especially now that the public is back, the taste for playing and fighting has returned. . It’s what drives me to get up and train hard even now. ” To overcome Hurkacz he asked his young colleague, Jannik Sinner, who had lost in Miami in the final with Hurkacz and who often plays double with Hubie: “In the end, both Jannik and Berrettini helped me. Otte (next opponent, ed) I know him better. I played in the Bundesliga, he’s a strong guy who serves well. But I’m fine and I’m enjoying every moment of this tournament, I hope to wake up without pain and recover as best I can to play another good one match”.