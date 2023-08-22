Former German international Karlheinz Rummenigge considers it “normal” the kiss of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to the player Jenni Hermoso and said that it was something product of emotion and that it should not be exaggerated with the reactions.

Rummenigge’s statements have generated strong reactions in the networks where he is accused of having made a show of macho solidarity.

“Now there are old white men coming out of retirement to say sexual assault isn’t wrong,” reads one Twitter comment.

Another comment says that “it is normal for men to decide what is normal or not and when a woman should feel sexually assaulted.”

‘I kissed many players’

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales See also Spanish Clásico in Riyadh: "This is about business"

“I think we shouldn’t exaggerate. When you’re a world champion there are emotions and what he did, forgive me, it’s something that’s completely in order,” he said.

Rummenigge in an act of the magazine ‘Sport Bild’.

“I remember that the last time we won the Champions League I kissed many players, although not on the mouth.. In football there are emotions,” added the Bayern Munich manager.

Rummenigge’s statement contrasts with most of the reactions that have occurred in Germany that have condemned Rubiales.

During the same act, the former administrative director of the German Football League (DFL), Donnata Hopgen, expressed an opinion contrary to that of Rummenigge.



“If it is something that is not wanted by both parties it is problematic behavior. That cannot be ignored and I think it has been duly discussed.”said.

“It could be an assault and it appears to have been,” he added.

Among the reactions in the press, one of the strongest has been that of the Munich newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which says that Rubiales’ behavior was “at best stupid and at worst an aggression.”

