Are the rumors over? Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa They were caught having a kiss live, on Argentine television. For a long time it was speculated that the two would have a relationship and they denied it, but tonight something happened that could change the story between the two. In the short video, the host of ‘Bailando’ is seen approaching the face of Milett to give him the kiss.

Kiss between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa

It was during the last gala of ‘Dancing’ when the cameras captured Marcelo Tinelli walk to Milett Figueroagrab his cheeks and give him a kiss.

How old is Marcelo Tinelli and what is the age difference with Milett Figueroa?

The Argentine host of ‘Bailando’ was born on April 1, 1960, so he is currently He is 63 years old. On the other hand, Milett Figueroa came into the world on June 10, 1992. The model has 31 years. They both have an age difference of 32 years.

Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli. Photo: LR composition / Ciudad Magazine / América Tv Argentina

Are Milett Figuera and Marcelo Tinelli in a relationship?

Despite the kiss and the speculation, neither the driver nor the dancer have commented on the matter, so it is imprecise to say whether or not they have a romantic relationship.

Milett and Marcelo were caught arriving at the theater. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/broadcast

Did Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli travel to Uruguay together?

A few weeks ago, a rumor spread that the driver and the dancer had traveled together to Uruguay. Journalist Mercedes Ninci started the speculation, but Tinelli denied having traveled with the Peruvian actress. For her part, Milett claimed to have traveled to Uruguay, but to different cities.

