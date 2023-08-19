LONDON. “I am evil. I don’t deserve to live. I intentionally killed them because I’m not capable of taking care of them. I’m a bad, horrible person.” Words written on a piece of paper by Lucy Letby, a 33-year-old English nurse who became the deadliest serial killer of children in modern UK history. Letby was found guilty of killing 7 newborns and attempting to murder six others, following a long trial that rocked the country. “These children will always be in our hearts,” said police inspector Nicola Evans, who has been investigating the case for years. “There are no winners today.”

Letby killed his little victims by administering insulin, or excess fluids, or through injections of air. The babies were in the neonatal care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester. In one case, she killed twin boys within 24 hours of each other; in another, she attacked the tiny body of a premature baby who died on the fourth attempt. Murders that took place between 2015 and 2016 and committed according to the prosecution in a “calculated, insistent and cold-blooded” manner. There were 22 counts in all: Letby was found guilty on all seven counts of murder; for the attempted murders, she was found guilty on seven counts (out of six children); she not guilty in two cases; while in the remaining six, the jury failed to reach a verdict, despite a deliberation lasting over four weeks. However, there is enough to sentence her to life imprisonment: the sentence is expected on Monday morning.



Who is Lucy Letby, the nurse-Herod who killed seven newborns in the UK

Letby had deceived everyone with his gentle air and an apparently ordinary life, the photos of the cats and the bed with the Winnie Pooh puppet: a “beige” killer according to Inspector Evans. During her testimony in the courtroom, she denied all wrongdoing, despite those post-it notes police found in her home that appeared to be a confession.

Police began investigating a report from the hospital, which had noticed a surge in seemingly unexplained deaths, and found a common thread: Lucy was the only person who was always present at the time of the children’s deaths.

Now the country is wondering how this could have happened, if the hospital or the police ignored possible signs, failed to act in time. The government has announced an independent investigation, while the police are preparing to investigate other children treated by Letby in previous years: it could be just the tip of the iceberg.

And the motive remains to be understood. According to the only hypothesis that has emerged so far, based on sentences written in the diary, Letby would have developed an obsession with a doctor: causing a crisis in the children would have been a way to make him rush to the ward. —