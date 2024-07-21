A baby of just two years old lost his life after her father decides to leave hersleeping inside a cardespite the high temperatures, in Arizona.

The minor’s father, identified as Christopber “S”, 37 years old, was arrested after confessing that he left the little girl inside the vehicle because he did not want to wake her up. In his favor, he explained that he left the air conditioning on in his car, according to information released by the Marana Police Department.

Investigators reviewed the home’s surveillance cameras and noticed that the father left the minor at around 12:30 p.m., when the thermometer was reading around 43 °C (109.4 °F).

Erika, the minor’s mother, found her baby unconscious inside the turned-off car around 4:00 p.m. and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

In an interview with police officers, the couple’s other daughters confessed that their father used to leave them forgotten in the car when he was distracted with video games or other chores such as putting away food.

After the unfortunate incident became known, local media leaked the messages between Christopher “S” and his wife, where she reproaches him for what happened.

“I told you not to leave them in the car again, how many times have I told you?” the woman wrote.

To which Christopber “S” replied: “Honey, I’m sorry (…) I killed our baby, this can’t be real.”

Despite everything, the minor’s mother begged the judge to allow her husband to return home while the trial is taking place so that she could grieve as a family and described what happened as a “big mistake.” In response, the judge imposed a bail of 25 thousand dollars.

“I’m asking if you can allow her to come home with us so we can begin the grieving process together, so we can bury our daughter next week and so we can go through this whole process as a family.”