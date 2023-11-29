Home page World

After the shocking femicide of student Giulia Cecchettin, two women in Italy were brutally murdered by their husbands.

Parma/Andria – The wave of outrage over the murder of Guilia Cecchettin has not yet subsided; two more murders of women are already shaking Italy: In the province of Parma in northern Italy, a husband repeatedly hit his wife with a cricket bat.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, November 28, and was interrupted by the intervention of an off-duty police officer: the officer happened to hear the woman’s screams and intervened immediately. However, their help came too late: the 66-year-old died from her injuries at the scene. The man was arrested and the police began an investigation. The woman’s acquaintances said that she had been suffering from her husband’s domestic violence for a long time.

On the same day, another femicide shocked the Apulia region in southern Italy. In this case, too, the 42-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal attack by her husband. The man brutally beat his wife several times. The news portal reports about this stol.it. Accordingly, the perpetrator is said to have called the police himself. “I killed my wife, come on,” he is said to have told officers over the phone. According to police, the couple’s two minor children were also in the house.

Murder of Guilia Cecchettin sparks demonstrations across Italy

Since the murder of 22-year-old student Guilia Cecchettin by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, people across Italy have been protesting against gender-based violence. Many see this as a structural problem. In Rome alone, over half a million people took to the streets on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, November 25th.

In response to the student’s murder, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced measures. The government is planning a draft law to better protect women. In addition, a campaign is intended to raise more awareness of the problem. Since the beginning of the year, according to the Italian Interior Ministry 107 women became victims of femicide. In most cases they were murdered by their partner or ex-partner. (jus)