Murder in Chiavari: a 20-year-old, Simone Monteverdi, first killed his grandmother with scissors and then confessed the crime to the police

A family tragedy occurred this morning. A young man of just 20 years old, Simone Monteverdikilled his 82-year-old grandmother with a pair of scissors, Andreina Canepa, with whom he lived in Corso Lavagna at number 55, in Chiavari. The murder weapon was then thrown by the young man out the window.

Following the crime, the boy contacted the police to whom he explained the entire incident.

The dynamics of the murder committed by Simone Monteverdi

The brutal murder committed by 20-year-old Simone Monteverdi against his grandmother, Andreina Canepa, took place inside their home.

A murder that the young man would later confess to the operators of the emergency number contacted for help: “Grandma is dead but I’m fine”. These are the first words addressed to the rescuers.

On the scene of the tragedy, 118 sent the medical car Tango 1 and the ambulance of the Red Cross of Lavagna. Unfortunately, however, despite the timely intervention, the rescuers could not do anything for the elderly lady who they found already lifeless. Andreina Canepa was 82 years old and was very well known in the village. In the past, in fact, she had long managed a car paperwork office in the local via Dante.

In addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri also arrived at the grandmother and grandson’s house and found the woman dead and the young man with traces of blood on him.

This is the first story told by Simone Monteverdi to the police officers who intervened: “First we argued, then I hit her with a pair of scissors and threw them out the window”.

The carabinieri of the Genoa Operations Department and of the Chiavari Company they then arrested the boy and took him to the police station for questioning. The public prosecutor also showed up on site Francesca Rombola and the coroner Sarah Lo Pintocommitted to carrying out all necessary investigations.